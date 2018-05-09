Court docs: Teen inappropriately touched female student at Vancouver high school

A Vancouver teenager has been arrested, accused of inappropriately touching a classmate at Fort Vancouver High School last fall.

Tracy Rasberry, 18, made his first appearance in court Wednesday morning.

Court documents say Rasberry groped a female student by touching her buttocks last September as she walked to class at Fort Vancouver High School.

According to court documents, the victim told Rasberry to stop and he said, "It's OK, I'm single." The victim also told investigators that as she was walking away, Rasberry grabbed her breast, and then grabbed her by the hair saying, "Don't you walk away from me."

About a month later, the same victim says Rasberry touched her inappropriately again at a volleyball game.

Court documents show that Rasberry admitted to deputies that he "may have brushed her buttocks" on the first incident but denied groping her at the volleyball game.

Rasberry is now facing a charge of indecent liberties (with forcible compulsion).

