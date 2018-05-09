Gresham police: Man who fired gun at neighbor after dispute found, arrested

Gresham police say a man who fired a gun at his neighbor after a dispute last week has been found and arrested.

Officers asked for the public’s help finding James Bitz Friday after responding to reports of a fight in the 100 block of Southeast Hogan Street around 10:30 p.m.

While on their way to the scene, officers learned that shots had been fired, but didn’t find any victims on scene.

Officers later learned that Bitz had gotten into a physical altercation with the neighbor, and fired his gun at his neighbor’s vehicle as the neighbor drove away.

The neighbor was not hurt.

Bitz was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center and faces charges of attempted assault in the first degree, unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm, according to police.

