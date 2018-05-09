Deputies: Hood River man, 77, arrested again for sex abuse

A 77-year-old Hood River man is behind bars again after deputies say he committed a number of sex abuse crimes.

Kenneth Gordon Lolley was originally arrested in 2013 for numerous sex offenses, the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office said.

He was convicted for those crimes in 2015 and sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison.

Investigators say a new victim was recently identified from events occurring before Lolley’s 2013 arrest.

Lolley, who was released from the Oregon State Penitentiary Tuesday, was arrested when he returned to Hood River.

Detectives transported him to the Northern Oregon Regional Correctional Facility, where he faces charges of sex abuse in the first degree.

Lolley was the former owner and operator of a Tucker Road pottery store, where he taught classes to adults and children, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives continue to investigate and ask anyone with information about the case or another case involving Lolley to call the sheriff’s office tip line at 541-387-7077.

