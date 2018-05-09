Police: Wanted sex offenders from Texas caught living in rural southern Oregon

Two wanted sex offenders from Texas were arrested in a rural area of southern Oregon, according to police.

Troopers said Shawn Monroe Cowan, 43, and Rachel Ann Guttry, 46, had arrest warrants issued in Texas for parole violations and failing to register as sex offenders.

Cowan was listed by the Texas Department of Safety as one of the 10 most wanted sex offenders in that state. His location had been unknown since June 2017.

Investigators said Cowan and Guttry were living in a rural, wooded area outside of the town of Bonanza in Klamath County.

Detectives said they are married and had been using false identities. During their arrests, an Oregon State Police plane was used to assist with surveillance on the wooded area.

Police said Cowan and Guttry are from Beaumont, Texas.

In March 2011, while out on parole from another case, Cowan was convicted of indecency with a child involving a 9-year-old girl.

Guttry was convicted of sexually abusing a child and unlawful sexual activity with a minor in Utah in 2003. The victim was a 15-year-old girl, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

