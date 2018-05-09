Hood River hiker critically hurt after sliding into rocks

Deputies with the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday rescued an injured 74-year-old hiker.

Authorities say initial reports indicated that the woman, identified as Glenna A. Dunn, of Hood River, had fallen off a trail near the overlook at Middle Falls Trail, which is approximately 37 miles east of Cougar, Washington, and was unresponsive.

Dunn was with a group of hikers that spilt from a larger group and proceeded on a closed trail, the sheriff’s office said.

She was assisting another hiker that had fallen when she slipped, sliding approximately 85 feet before coming to a rest against large rocks.

Dunn suffered critical injuries and was air-lifted to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center.

Deputies responded just after 2:30 p.m. They say they don’t know the woman’s current condition.

North Country EMS and members of the Volcano Rescue Team also responded to the area Tuesday.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.