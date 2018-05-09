Portland police expecting an increase in bike thefts as the weather warms

Each year Portland police say they recover roughly 1,000 stolen bikes and about 800 of those bikes will not be claimed by their owners.

The Portland Bike Theft Task Force showed FOX 12 the room where they keep some of the bikes they’ve recovered.

They said they are working to try and find their owners but say it is a lengthy, time-consuming process yet they were able to reunite some bike owners with their two wheels.

Bikes are stolen from all over the city and tend to at some point in time make their way through old town, police added.

Portland police said they expect to recover more bikes as the weather warms and the thefts increase.

“Going into summer, this is just the beginning we are going to have oodles of bikes going through here," Officer Dave Sanders said. "There is going to be a lot of bikes that we are going to recover, way more than this."

Need advice on how to keep your bike safe? The police department said to register your bike as well as write down and save the serial number along with pictures which will help in the recovery process.

They also said do not use a cable lock as they are very easy to cut through and your bike will be gone in minutes.

