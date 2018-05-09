Tigard-Tulatin district students celebrate National Bike and Walk to School Day

Wednesday was National Bike and Walk to School Day.

Students from Durham Elementary School commuted to school by foot and bike this morning as the Tigard-Tualatin school district participates in this event twice a year.

“I think it's a very long school day and with all the electronic devices they really don't get enough time to be outside and to move outside and I think it would be great to make that a habit to have them walk to school,” PE teacher Bettina Megowan said.

National Bike and Walk to School Day helps raise awareness to create safer routes for kids to get to school and has the added benefits of physical activity.

