Pedestrian, 87, dies after getting hit by SUV in SE Portland

Posted: Updated: May 09, 2018 10:50 PM
An 87-year-old woman is dead after she was hit by an SUV in southeast Portland Tuesday night, police say.

According to officers, the pedestrian was hit by a 30-year-old driver in the 16900 block of Southeast Division Street just after 9:10 p.m. and died at an area hospital as a result of her injuries.

The 30-year-old driver remained on scene immediately after the collision and cooperated with investigators. He has been released, pending further investigation, the bureau says.

Brackenbury was driving a Jeep Cherokee eastbound on Division when he hit the woman.

Authorities Tuesday night described the 87-year-old woman’s injuries as” traumatic” and said responders rushed her to the hospital by ambulance.

Authorities shut down Southeast Division Street between 168th and 170th Avenues to all traffic immediately after the crash. The road was closed for several hours while the bureau’s Traffic Division’s Major Crash Team investigated.

The bureau Wednesday afternoon said the case remains under investigation. Once completed, it will be presented to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office for review.

Police have not identified the 87-year-old woman who was killed in the crash because her family has not yet been notified.

