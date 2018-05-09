Grand jury: Officers justified in deadly shooting of suspect in SE Portland shelter

Law enforcement officers have been deemed justified in using deadly force against a suspect involved in a string of crimes before he was shot and killed in a southeast Portland shelter.

A grand jury returned a not true bill decision Wednesday, meaning no criminal prosecution is warranted for the Portland Police Bureau officers and a Multnomah County deputy involved in the shooting.

John Andrew Elifritz, 48, was shot and killed at Cityteam Portland Shelter on the 500 block of Grand Avenue on April 7.

Detectives released a timeline of events that preceded the shooting, including Elifritz making false claims that his family had been murdered, multiple 911 calls about Elifritz being armed with a knife and a carjacking and subsequent road rage incident involving Elifritz.

Witnesses told FOX 12 that Elifritz eventually rushed into the shelter, started cutting his own neck with a knife and refused to put the knife down when officers came in and ordered him to surrender.

Police said Elifritz, who most recently lived in Milwaukie, had no known connection to the Cityteam Ministries.

Five Portland officers and a Multnomah County deputy were involved in the shooting. Two other officers used less lethal force against Elifritz prior to the shooting.

The Portland Police Bureau reported receiving threats to the safety of the officers immediately after the shooting, but investigators ultimately determined those threats were not credible.

