Police: Man arrested for allegedly jumping onto a woman's car in Vancouver

Jenkins booking photo (Multnomah County Sheriff) Jenkins booking photo (Multnomah County Sheriff)
VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) -

A man is in jail on Wednesday for allegedly jumping on top of a woman’s car in Vancouver while holding a knife.

Vancouver police said officers responded to a call on Monday night at East Mill Plain Boulevard where a woman told police she was driving along the route when a man on the street started screaming and ran toward her car with a knife.

The woman also said the suspect got on her hood to climb on top of her car. She was able to drive away and police arrested the suspect, Bradley Jenkins, a few blocks away. 

Jenkins is facing several charges including felony harassment.

