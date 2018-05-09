Police: Man arrested for allegedly jumping onto a woman's car in Vancouver

A man is in jail on Wednesday for allegedly jumping on top of a woman’s car in Vancouver while holding a knife.

Vancouver police said officers responded to a call on Monday night at East Mill Plain Boulevard where a woman told police she was driving along the route when a man on the street started screaming and ran toward her car with a knife.

The woman also said the suspect got on her hood to climb on top of her car. She was able to drive away and police arrested the suspect, Bradley Jenkins, a few blocks away.

Jenkins is facing several charges including felony harassment.

