Motorcyclist dies after colliding with box truck on I-205

A motorcyclist died after colliding with a box truck Tuesday afternoon, Portland police say.

The crash occurred in the southbound lanes of Interstate 205 near the Northeast Glisan Street exit.

Officers and medical personnel rushed to the scene and say the motorcyclist suffered several traumatic injuries.

The box truck driver was not reported to be hurt.

The motorcyclist was transported to an area hospital by ambulance. The box truck driver stayed on scene and cooperated with investigators, the bureau says.

Hospital staff where the rider was taken later contacted officers and said the rider’s condition was deteriorating, and later notified the bureau that the rider had died.

The crash resulted in the 14th traffic-related fatality in Portland in 2018, according to police.

The case remains under investigation and, once completed, will be presented to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office for review.

