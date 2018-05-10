On the Go with Joe at Pinolo Gelateria - KPTV - FOX 12

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Sweet treats are available year-round at a gelato shop in southeast Portland, but a special flavor is getting whipped up for Mother’s Day.

Pinolo Gelateria, located at 3707 Southeast Division St, serves up authentic Italian gelato. Pinolo means pine nut and was owner Sandro Paolini’s favorite gelato flavor as a child.

Paolini grew up in Pisa and has fond memories with his mom, who would make almond-crumble cake every Sunday.

For Mother’s Day, Paolini has taken his mom’s recipe and created a gelato inspired by it.

Also on Sunday, moms get a dollar off their gelato order.

Information about the shop’s hours and menu is available at PinoloGelato.com

