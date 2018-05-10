Police investigating shooting in SE Portland, no injuries reported

Police are investigating a shooting that happened in southeast Portland Wednesday night.

Officers responded to the area of Southeast 156th Avenue and Division Street at around 10:40 p.m.

When officers arrived to the scene, they spoke to witnesses who said they heard a disturbance and gunfire, followed by vehicles leaving the area.

Officers searched an apartment complex near the scene and found evidence of gunfire.

No gunshot victims were found at the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

