Portland restaurant community rallies around beloved chef following stroke

Portland’s restaurant community was recently dealt a serious blow when Kelly Myers, the beloved and celebrated chef of Xico, suffered an aneurysm, followed by a severe stroke. In the wake of the major medical scare, fellow chefs and restaurants have rallied around her.

Restaurants like Ox, Ava Gene’s, Kachka, St. Jack, La Moule, Tusk, Wares, Fireside, Stella Taco, Chalino and more are offering drink and food specials, with part of the proceeds supporting Chef Kelly’s YouCaring campaign.

Wahaka Mezcal has also donated a case of Mezcal to Xico. All of the money from those sales will go toward Kelly's YouCaring campaign.

Next Thursday, May 17th, Xico and Nostrana will both offer special beef dishes with cuts donated by local beef producer Laney Family Farms. All proceeds from these dishes will go toward Chef Kelly’s YouCaring Campaign.

Xico owner Liz Davis says people should also keep an eye out for a Portland Food Adventure organized by Chris Angelus that will help benefit Chef Kelly.

To stay updated on Chef Kelly’s condition and to learn more about how you can help, here’s a link to her YouCaring campaign: https://www.youcaring.com/kellymyersandfamily-1178913

