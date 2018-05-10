Stolen vehicle suspect arrested in N. Portland with help from PP - KPTV - FOX 12

Stolen vehicle suspect arrested in N. Portland with help from PPB's Air Support Unit

Michael Lovett, booking photo
A suspect driving a stolen vehicle was arrested in north Portland Wednesday night after attempting to elude police.

Around 10 p.m. officers spotted a stolen vehicle being driven in the area of North Vancouver Way and 6th Drive. Police said when the officers got behind the vehicle without using their lights, the driver sped away.

The Portland Police Bureau's Air Support Unit help officers by following the vehicle as the driver circled the area. The driver stopped in the parking lot for Portland Meadows and fled from the vehicle.

Police said the Air Support Unit continued to follow the suspect and gave directions to officers.

Officers located the suspect, identified as 39-year-old Michael Thomas Lovett, on the Portland Meadows property.

Lovett was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, attempt to elude by vehicle, and possession of methamphetamine.

Police said Lovett is also being held on a parole violation.

