Winners of BIKETOWN Design Challenge announced

The five winners of BIKETOWN's Design Challenge were announced on Thursday.

BIKETOWN announced a design challenge on Valentine's Day, asking the public to "Show Us Your Portland" and create original designs for limited edition bike wraps to celebrate the bike sharing system.

The five winning bike designs were chosen to represent the five quadrants of the Portland metro area - northwest, northeast, southeast, southwest and north.

Design challenge winners:

North Portland

Artist: Teresa Bubb

Design name: Ride Paul Bunyan Ride

Northeast Portland

Artist: Sean Lambert

Design name: NE Cycling Life

Southeast Portland

Artist: Marguerite Schumm

Design name: Explorin' Southeast

Northwest Portland

Artist: Renata Castro

Design name: Colorful Portland

Southwest Portland

Artist: Ayla Leisure

Design name: Waterfront Wanderer

The new BIKETOWN bike wraps will be added to stations throughout the summer.

For more information about the designs and the winners, visit www.biketownpdx.com/design-challenge

