Winners of BIKETOWN Design Challenge announced

North Portland design by Teresa Bubb (Courtesy: BIKETOWN) North Portland design by Teresa Bubb (Courtesy: BIKETOWN)
Northeast Portland design by Sean Lambert (Courtesy: BIKETOWN) Northeast Portland design by Sean Lambert (Courtesy: BIKETOWN)
Southeast Portland design by Marguerite Schumm (Courtesy: BIKETOWN) Southeast Portland design by Marguerite Schumm (Courtesy: BIKETOWN)
Northwest Portland design by Renata Castro (Courtesy: BIKETOWN) Northwest Portland design by Renata Castro (Courtesy: BIKETOWN)
Southwest Portland design by Ayla Leisure (Courtesy: BIKETOWN) Southwest Portland design by Ayla Leisure (Courtesy: BIKETOWN)
The five winners of BIKETOWN's Design Challenge were announced on Thursday.

BIKETOWN announced a design challenge on Valentine's Day, asking the public to "Show Us Your Portland" and create original designs for limited edition bike wraps to celebrate the bike sharing system.

The five winning bike designs were chosen to represent the five quadrants of the Portland metro area - northwest, northeast, southeast, southwest and north.

Design challenge winners:

North Portland
Artist: Teresa Bubb
Design name: Ride Paul Bunyan Ride

Northeast Portland
Artist: Sean Lambert
Design name: NE Cycling Life

Southeast Portland
Artist: Marguerite Schumm
Design name: Explorin' Southeast

Northwest Portland
Artist: Renata Castro
Design name: Colorful Portland

Southwest Portland
Artist: Ayla Leisure
Design name: Waterfront Wanderer

The new BIKETOWN bike wraps will be added to stations throughout the summer.

For more information about the designs and the winners, visit www.biketownpdx.com/design-challenge

