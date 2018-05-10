Gresham police: Suspect found hiding in blackberry bush, says he was 'just sleeping'

A 39-year-old man was found hiding in a blackberry bush Wednesday morning after fleeing from a Gresham police officer.

Police said an officer attempted to stop a driver in a stolen vehicle near Northeast Glisan Street and Northeast 223rd Avenue around 11 a.m.

The driver, identified as Anthony Marino, parked the vehicle and then ran from the officer on foot. The officer pursued Marino and set up a perimeter.

A K-9 officer arrived on scene and quickly tracked to a thick patch of blackberry bushes. According to police, Marino gave up after the K-9 began entering the bushes. He then "painfully crawled out of the thorny bush."

Police said Marino later claimed that he was just sleeping.

Marino was arrested and booked into jail for unlawful use of a vehicle, attempt elude and interfering with a peace officer.

