Former Portland civic leader, banker arraigned on charges relating to alleged 2012 sexual assault

A Portland bank executive and former chairman of a state affordable housing council was arraigned Thursday on multiple charges connected to an alleged sexual assault six years ago.

Aubre Dickson, 43, faces charges of first and second-degree sexual abuse, as well as unlawful sexual penetration.

The charges stem back to an alleged sexual assault of a woman in May 2012. However, the accusations were not revealed publicly and the criminal charges weren’t filed until recently.

According to court documents, the woman said Dickson and another man – Charles McGee – touched her sexually and without her consent. McGee also now faces multiple, similar charges to Dickson in connection to the alleged assault.

McGee turned himself in Thursday afternoon and was booked into the Multnomah County Jail.

At the time in 2012, Dickson and McGee were well known in the Portland community: Dickson formerly served as chairman of the Oregon Housing Stability Council and as a vice president at Key Bank, and McGee was the founder and CEO of the Black Parent initiative, a Portland-based social service non-profit.

Court documents also reveal Dickson had been married for more than a decade when the alleged assault occurred and he has three children.

“This is a family man,” said Stephen Houze, Dickson’s defense attorney. “He doesn’t have any criminal history of any sort is a stalwart in our community. As you might imagine, being charged with something like this when you’re not guilty of it is a devastating event for you and your family.”

Dickson, who now collects $11,000 in severance pay according to court documents, has already posted a $75,000 bail and was released on personal recognizance under a supervision requirement and no-contact order with the victim. He entered pleas of not guilty to all charges.

Dickson is due back in court on June 29. McGee had not yet been arraigned.

