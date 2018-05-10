Remains of Washington girl missing since 2009 found in remote area by hunters

Officials say the remains of a girl missing from Grays Harbor County since 2009 have been found in eastern Washington.

Grays Harbor County Sheriff Rick Scott said Thursday at a news conference that the remains of Lindsey Baum were found by hunters in September 2017 in a remote area.

He says DNA was used to make a positive identification.

Authorities say Baum vanished nearly nine years ago from her hometown of McCleary. The 10-year-old was last seen the night of June 26, 2009, when she left a friend's home. She was going to walk the four blocks to her house but never arrived.

Numerous searches took place in the hours and days after she vanished, and bloodhounds were brought in, but no sign of her was ever found.

Her case attracted national attention in the aftermath of her disappearance.

The Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office reports the case is a homicide investigation and detectives are working with the FBI.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 360-964-1799 or baumtips@co.grays-harbor.wa.us.

Deputies said the exact location where the remains were found is not being released to protect the integrity of the investigation.

