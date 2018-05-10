Man sentenced to 20 years for shooting at deputy outside Oregon City Shopping Center

James Paquin, jail booking photo on left. Image of patrol car window hit by gunfire outside the Oregon City Shopping Center in January from Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.

A man who shot at a Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office deputy outside the Oregon City Shopping Center has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

James Randall Paquin, 31, pleaded guilty last month to charges of attempted aggravated murder, felon in possession of a firearm and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

He was arrested in January.

Police said Paquin ran from officers during a stolen vehicle investigation in the shopping center parking lot.

A deputy responded to assist and Paquin shot at the deputy, striking a patrol car. Sgt. Tony Killinger was not hurt.

Court records show Paquin has a lengthy criminal history including charges of robbery, burglary, assault and attempting to elude police.

He was sentenced Thursday to 20 years in prison, the maximum allowed under the terms of his plea deal.

