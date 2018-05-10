Police arrest man accused of swiping codeine from Silverton pharmacy

Pill Box security footage shows a suspect enter the store through a window and leave with several items in hand.

A man who swiped a basket full of drugs from a Silverton pharmacy, including codeine cough syrup, has been arrested, according to Silverton police.

Collin W. Geiger, 38, was caught on video last month breaking into Pill Box, an area drug store.

The security footage, captured April 18, shows the suspect enter the store through a window and leave with several items in hand.

On May 2, Silverton police released a photo of the suspect captured from the video on the department’s phone app and social media accounts.

A department spokesperson said the release led to several case and suspect leads, which allowed officers to obtain a probable cause for Geiger’s arrest.

Geiger was arrested without incident Tuesday just after 7:30 p.m., police say. None of the allegedly stolen drugs were recovered, the department says.

Geiger was taken to the Marion County Correctional Facility and faces charges of burglary in the second degree, theft in the first degree and criminal mischief in the second degree.

Pill Box’s owner, Amber Grant, told KPTV in early May that after the alleged theft, she isn’t taking any additional chances.

She said she planned to install security bars across all store windows, which would make her the first and only business in Silverton to do so.

The owner of Silver Falls Brewery Ale House, just down the street from Pill Box, said he was also hit by a thief April 18.

Eric Druliner says the thief stole dirty rags and a propane tank from outside his establishment.

Police say they aren't sure if the two incidents were connected.

