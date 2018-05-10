Linn County 911 dispatcher helps woman give birth

A 911 dispatcher with the Linn County Sheriff’s Office helped a woman deliver her child Thursday.

The woman’s boyfriend called the Linn County Sheriff’s Office 911 Center just before 10:45 a.m. and reported that his girlfriend was in active labor, authorities said.

The man told to the sheriff’s office that the baby’s head was crowning.

The dispatcher, identified as Deanna Mckay, quickly told the man and another woman on scene how to prepare for imminent birth.

McKay instructed the man and woman, through a cell phone speaker, on what to do and how to care for the baby.

During the ten-minute period between when the boyfriend called the sheriff’s office to when medics could arrive on the scene, the woman gave birth to a healthy baby boy, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said the dispatcher’s experience, combined with the individuals’ ability to stay calm and follow directions, ensured that the “joyous, yet tense occasion” occured without incident.

The sheriff’s office congratulated the new family. Dispatch was assisted Thursday by Albany fire officials.

