More than two dozen dogs removed from Lincoln Co. home in animal neglect case

A total of 27 dogs were removed from a home as part of an animal neglect investigation in Lincoln County.

Lincoln County Animal Services contacted the dog’s owner in South Beach on April 4 for failing to license several of the dogs.

Deputies said the man agreed to surrender 11 of the small-breed dogs, in hopes of placing them in new homes. Several of the dogs were deemed to be in “poor” condition and needed treatment.

On April 24, deputies responded to barking complaints at the same home. More dogs were seen in the yard, leading to further investigation of their welfare.

Deputies said multiple small dogs were in need of care. The owner agreed to surrender the remaining 16 dogs.

Some of the dogs have responded well to treatment, according to deputies, and are available for adoption. Anyone interested is asked to contact the Lincoln County Animal Shelter.

The case remains an active investigation, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

