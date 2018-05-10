More than two dozen dogs removed from Lincoln Co. home in animal - KPTV - FOX 12

More than two dozen dogs removed from Lincoln Co. home in animal neglect case

Posted: Updated:
KPTV file image KPTV file image
Lincoln County, OR (KPTV) -

A total of 27 dogs were removed from a home as part of an animal neglect investigation in Lincoln County.

Lincoln County Animal Services contacted the dog’s owner in South Beach on April 4 for failing to license several of the dogs.

Deputies said the man agreed to surrender 11 of the small-breed dogs, in hopes of placing them in new homes. Several of the dogs were deemed to be in “poor” condition and needed treatment.

On April 24, deputies responded to barking complaints at the same home. More dogs were seen in the yard, leading to further investigation of their welfare.

Deputies said multiple small dogs were in need of care. The owner agreed to surrender the remaining 16 dogs.

Some of the dogs have responded well to treatment, according to deputies, and are available for adoption. Anyone interested is asked to contact the Lincoln County Animal Shelter.

The case remains an active investigation, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.  

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.