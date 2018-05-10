Pilot hurt in Sauvie Island crash will stay in hospital for months, family says

The crash occurred in a field near the 23800 block of Northwest Oak Island Road. (KPTV file photo).

A man who crash-landed his helicopter on Sauvie Island last week is in critical condition and is expected to remain in a hospital for months, his family says.

Clayton Hletko, 31, was seriously hurt May 1 when he crashed his Robinson R22 helicopter in the middle of a field near the 23800 block of Northwest Oak Island Road. Hletko was the only person in the aircraft.

His sister, Casey Hletko, described Clayton as “an inspiration to everyone who knows him" and said the crash has changed their family forever.

“… I have so much faith in his recovery and I know that he’s going to come through and he’s going to be stronger than he was before,” Casey said.

A neighbor, who also happened to be a pilot, spoke to FOX 12 immediately after the crash, which occurred around 5 p.m.

Dave Gamroth said he’s not sure what caused Hletko to crash.

“You know, it could be pilot error, it could be a mechanical issue, its life,” Gamroth said.

Deputies May 1 said it was lucky that Hletko landed in the field, and not on top of nearby homes.

Hletko’s family has started a GoFundMe page to help pay for his medical bills and other expenses.

