'Hero cart' escorted through Tigard, used to transport caskets of fallen servicemembers

A "hero cart" made a special appearance in Tigard on Thursday.

A group called the "Patriot Guard Riders" is escorting the new hero cart from Seattle to San Francisco International Airport and it made a special stop at the Paradise Harley Davidson in Tigard.

The carts are donated by Alaska Airlines and are designed to transfer the caskets of fallen servicemembers with honor and respect as they arrive in airports.

Although the cart is empty now, the group knows they will make a difference someday for a family who has sacrificed for our country.

"We honor and respect and we try to do as much as we can for the families. And, for them,” Patriot Guard rider Jim Kruchoski.

This is the sixth hero cart Alaska Airlines has donated to the cause and will be available for any airline to use in San Francisco, as they transport fallen servicemembers home.

