DeWalt tools worth $5,000 stolen during SE Portland burglary

A southeast Portland construction supply company said thieves broke into their business early Wednesday morning nabbing about $5,000 dollars worth of DeWalt tools.

Darrel Johnson, the Vice President of Spears Construction Supply told FOX 12 their security cameras captured a white van driving up to their business on Southeast 11th Avenue around 2:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

The video showed a man and woman get out and bust through the front window.

“She had a hatchet that she finished breaking the glass with and then she just pushed it all in and came through the window,” Johnson said.

The pair then jumped inside and began tossing tools from inside out to the waiting van.

“Very frustrating,” Johnson said, “you kind of feel violated a bit.”

He estimated the entire break-in lasted two minutes.

“She grabbed a couple more tools and in a minute and a half she was out the window again,” Johnson said.

He added that the white van was caught on security camera driving by several minutes before the break-in.

“The first time they drove by to the time they came into the parking lot was 15 minutes,” Johnson said. “It’s just frustrating to think that for 15 minutes they are thinking about coming in here and breaking through the window.”

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Portland Police.

