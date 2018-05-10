After losing his own son, local man gives 75 elementary students new bikes and helmets

A local man helped raise money to give 75 kids brand new bikes and helmet.

On Thursday, David Yandell delivered the bikes to students at Woodlawn and Hayhurst Elementary Schools.

Yandell hoped it would be the child’s first bike they can call their own. He said he began several projects for children after he lost his infant son.

“For a moment, just a brief moment, all these kids are mine,” Yandell said. “For just a brief moment, I kind of live through my child through these kids,” he said.

Six-year-old Dasani Oddie told FOX 12 that she loves her new bike.

“It's perfect,” Oddie said. “I really like pink and purple. They are my favorite colors.”

Yandell has been doing this for 14 years and chooses principals he's worked with on other projects. The principals then choose the kids in their school to receive the bikes.

