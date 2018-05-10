Albany police searching for suspected foliage vandal; $700 reward offered

Officers say the suspect, a white man, caused more than $5,500 in damages. (Photos provided by Albany police).

Albany police are asking for the public's help finding a man they say vandalized planters, flower pots and newly planted trees in the downtown area, causing thousands of dollars in damages.

Officers are searching for a white male suspect and say damages top $5,500. The suspect was caught on several video surveillance systems in the early morning April 29.

He was also reportedly seen in Riley’s Billiards earlier that night, the department says.

Members of the Albany Downtown Association are offering $700 to anyone who can offer up information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect in this case.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Albany Police Department at 541-917-7680 and reference case #18-3489.

