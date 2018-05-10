Mother’s Day and spring planting season; Sponsored by Better Homes & Gardens and Walmart

Mother’s Day marks the unofficial start of the spring planting season. In most years mid-May finally marks the arrival of warmer temperatures through the day and night, and an end to cold snaps that can do a number on your tender vegetation.

This year Better Homes & Gardens has released a new line of live plants that are being sold exclusively at your local Walmart Garden Center. This collection of colorful annuals and hearty perennials is a great fit for your garden and a great gift for mom.

Be sure and check the FOX 12 app or the weather page on our website for the most up to date forecast. And check out your local Walmart Garden Center for the full line of plants, patio furniture and accessories from the Better Homes & Gardens collection.

Better Homes & Gardens is owned by the parent company of this television station, the Meredith Corporation.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.