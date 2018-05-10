Police ask for help finding suspected Xbox thief

Tualatin police are searching for a man they say stole a popular gaming system from a local electronics store.

Officers are asking for the public to help them find the suspect, who was seen Friday taking an Xbox One.

The alleged theft occurred just after 9 p.m. May 4.

Police did not provide any additional information.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Tualatin police at 503-691-4800 and reference case #18-4611. Individuals who wish to remain anonymous can call the tip-line at 503-691-0285.

