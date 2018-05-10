Store owner burglarized in SE Portland by hired handyman, offering reward for information

The owner of the Lents One Stop Market told FOX 2 he hired a man to help with projects around the store and now said he is out more than $1,700 dollars.

Minh Ta said he hired a man to help with projects around his store and his home.

He said the man had been helping out for several months and for the last few weeks everything was fine.

On Wednesday, Ta said that man left to do some deliveries and pick-up supplies. The man brought the company pick-up back, left the keys inside and then took off with more than $1,700 dollars meant for supplies for construction projects.

"One day he talked me into you know perhaps hiring him to do some projects so he could sort of lure me in and trying to gain my trust and my families and my associates you know," Minh Ta said. "And he was just trying to run away with the cash amount, you know."

Ta said he knew the man had a past and wanted to give me a second chance.

Portland police are looking into the case and FOX 12 has asked for a suspect description from them.

The store is offering a $100 dollar reward for information.

