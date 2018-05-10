Spotted off the coast of Astoria, a pod of orcas

Whale watchers are on the lookout for several orcas off the coast of Astoria.

Kristin Covert's son took photos of the orcas using a scope.

NOAA confirmed it was a pod of eight to 10 orcas near the Astoria bridge.

Covert started watching when she saw a splash in the water and at first, she thought it was a sea lion.

"From the whale experts I know, it was probably a random occurrence, and it may never happen again, we don't know,” Covert said.

People occasionally see orcas off the coast, but it is rare to find them so close to the Astoria bridge.

