OSP: Woman dies after pulling out in front of truck on Highway 30

A woman pulling out of a tavern parking lot onto Highway 30 was hit by a truck and died Thursday evening, according to Oregon State Police.

The deadly two-vehicle crash happened on Highway 30 just east of Northwest Cornelius Pass Road around 7:40 p.m.

OSP said an investigation revealed that a blue 2002 Toyota Camry, driven by Natasha Melyn Carrillo, 26, of Vancouver, was entering Highway 30 from Bottoms Up Tavern. While turning left to get onto Highway 30, the Camry was struck by a white 2000 Ford F350 truck.

Carrillo was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

OSP said Carrillo and the driver of the Ford were both wearing safety belts at the time of the crash. It is not known at this time if intoxicants are a contributing factor.

The driver of the Ford remained on scene after the collision and cooperated with investigators. Unknown at this time if they were injured.

According to OSP, Carrillo was an employee at Bottom's Up Tavern.

Oregon Department of Transportation officials cleared the scene late Thursday night.

OSP using a drone at crash scene. Highway 30 closed at Cornelius Pass — no traffic going through southbound! pic.twitter.com/v5fd4xnHys — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) May 11, 2018

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.