Police are investigating a suspicious death in NE Portland

Portland police are investigating a suspicious death in northeast Portland on Thursday.

Police responded to a report that a man was found dead by a friend in the man’s home located in the 4200 block of Northeast Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard.

Officers and emergency medical personnel arrived at the scene and confirmed that the man had died.

The man was in his 80s, according to police.

Officers later noted that circumstances at the scene were suspicious-in-nature.

The preliminary examination determined that the Portland Police Detective Division's Homicide Detail would respond to the scene and assume the investigation.

Police said a medical examiner will conduct an autopsy in the coming days to determine the cause and manner of death as well as confirm the identity of the deceased.

One lane of northbound Northeast Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard will be closed between Northeast Skidmore Street and Northeast Mason Street during the investigation.

No further information was released.

Anyone with information about this death should contact Detective Todd Gradwahl at 503-823-0991, Todd.Gradwahl@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Brad Clifton at 503-823-0696, Brad.Clifton@portlandoregon.gov.

