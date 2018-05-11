Vehicle hits, kills pedestrian in Vancouver - KPTV - FOX 12

Vehicle hits, kills pedestrian in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) -

A pedestrian is dead after getting hit by a vehicle in Vancouver Thursday night.

The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes of state route 14 near Columbia Shores Boulevard around 9:15 p.m., according to Washington State Patrol.

All lanes were temporarily blocked due to the single-vehicle collision, deputies said.

No additional details were immediately released.

Troopers advised drivers in the area to expect delays and use alternate routes if possible. 

