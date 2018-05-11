Driver nearly hits two girls while passing school bus in Benton Co.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office say two little girls were nearly hit by a car in Monroe as a driver blew past a school bus Thursday morning picking up kids.

The department is investigating the case and the driver could face possible traffic violations.

It happened just before 8 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 99W and Ash Street.

“The bus was right there, the stop sign was out," Dakota Frolander said. "The lights were on and the door was open so I thought ok no one’s going to come."

But the nine-year-old got a terrifying jolt of adrenaline.

“I walked a little bit forwards and truck came right in front of my face and I was super scared,” Frolander said. “I thought I was going to die.”

The bus stop is right down the road from where Frolander lives. She and many other kids wait for the bus together every morning.

Neighbor Connie Marxen is the mother of the other girl who was almost hit.

She watched the whole thing happen and then took off after the driver.

“I yelled 'stop!'", Marxen said. That was the only word the could come to my brain at the time was 'stop!' and I don’t even know if I was yelling after the car or the kids or anybody who could hear me,” Marxen said.

She says she honked the horn at the driver as she snapped a picture of the SUV and license plate.

“They slowed down I think they realized what they did and then they didn’t know what to do,” Marxen said.

The intersection is particularly dangerous because one lane is the start of a 45 mile per hour zone and drivers are picking up speed.

Frolander’s mother, Roxanne Kelley, heard what happened an hour later.

She was furious.

“I don’t understand why anyone would be in that big of a hurry that they can’t take the time to see what’s there,” Kelley said.

But she also said it was a teachable moment for her daughter to remember to looks both ways when crossing any road.

“I think we learned a very valuable lesson today for sure. And it’s super scary, wasn’t it?” she said to her daughter.?

“It was really scary,” Frolander said.

The Belton County Sheriff's Office is investigating the case and the driver could face possible traffic violations.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.