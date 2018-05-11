Deputies investigate after man drives head-on into large pole on Highway 20

Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after they say a 61-year-old man drove head-on into a large pole.

The crash occurred just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday on Highway 20 near Granger Avenue, about two miles east of Corvallis, deputies say.

The 61-year-old motorist, identified as Darrel Johnson, from Albany, was driving a 1999 Ford Taurus and left the road for unknown reasons.

Johnson hit a pole on the northwest corner of the intersection.

Witnesses and a deputy attempted to provide first-aid, but the man was dead, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sedan caught fire and the Corvallis Fire Department responded and doused the flames.

It’s not known if alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash. Deputies continue to investigate and say the road was closed for about three hours.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to call Deputy Eric Konzelman at 541-766-6858.

