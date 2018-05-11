Police: Suspect arrested after robbing KeyBank in N. Portland

Police arrested a man Thursday afternoon after he robbed a KeyBank in north Portland.

Officers responded to the bank, located at 6815 North Lombard Street, just before 12:30 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they spoke to employees who said the suspect entered the bank and demanded money. After obtaining cash, the suspect left the bank without incident.

Police said officers checked the neighborhood and located a man that matched the suspect's description north of North Lombard Street on the Peninsula Crossing Trail.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was taken into custody and taken to an area hospital for what is believed to be a pre-existing medical condition, according to police.

Once released from the hospital, the suspect will be booked into the Multnomah County Jail.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call Detective Brett Hawkinson at 503-823-1080 or Brett.Hawkinson@PortlandOregon.gov, or the Portland office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) at 503-224-4181.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.