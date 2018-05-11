Deputies searching for missing 44-year-old man last seen in Troutdale

Deputies are asking for the public's help locating a missing 44-year-old man last seen in Troutdale.

The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said Grant Anthony "Tony" Kelly was last seen on May 4 at his group home.

According to the sheriff's office, Kelly may be medically compromised, which may cause him to be confused and disorganized.

Kelly is described as white, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with blue eyes, and blonde, recently cut short hair. He is known to wear white leather jacket or black jacket, and usually wear multiple layers of clothing.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Kelly is asked to call the sheriff's office tip line at 503-988-0560. Anyone who comes into contact with Kelly is asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

