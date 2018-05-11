Police: One person injured in NE Portland shooting

Police are investigating a shooting in northeast Portland that left one man injured.

Officers responded to the reports of gunfire in the 1700 block of Northeast 114th Avenue around 3 a.m. Friday.

After Portland police officers arrived to the scene at NE 114th Ave. and began their investigation, Gresham police officers were called out to the 1700 block of Northeast 162nd Avenue on the report that a man had been hit by gunfire.

When Gresham police officers arrived to the NE 162nd Ave. scene, they found a man with an apparent gunshot injury and a Ford Explorer that had been hit by gunfire.

The victim did not need to be taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The Portland Police Bureau said based on information gathered by Gresham police officers, it is believed that the victim was at the scene of the NE 114th Ave. shooting and then was driven to the NE 162nd Ave. scene, where someone then called 9-1-1.

Evidence of gunfire was located at the NE 114th Ave. scene, according to PPB.

The Gang Enforcement Team is leading the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Gang Enforcement Team at 503-823-4106.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.