Police investigating shooting in SE Portland, no injuries reported

Police are investigating a shooting that happened in southeast Portland early Friday morning.

Officers responded to the report of gunfire in the 7600 block of Southeast Rural Street at around 4:34 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a house that was hit by gunfire. No one inside the home was injured.

Evidence of gunfire was located on the roadway in the 7600 block of SE Rural St., according to police.

Police said this shooting is not related to the shooting investigation that happened earlier Friday morning in the 1700 block of Northeast 114th Avenue.

The Gang Enforcement Team is leading the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting, or may have video surveillance footage, is asked to call Detective Meghan Burkeen at 503-823-2092, or Meghan.Burkeen@portlandoregon.gov.

