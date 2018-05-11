Mother’s Day: Events planned to celebrate Portland area moms

Looking for something to do with your mom for Sunday? There are plenty of Mother’s Day events going on in the Portland metro area, here are some options.

Pix Pâtisserie in Portland is hosting a Mother’s Day Tea, which includes sparkling wine and finger food. Reservations are required by 4 p.m. Friday. Two teas will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

StarCycle will be celebrating Mother’s Day with a charity ride to support Good Sports, a non-profit dedicated to providing sporting equipment, apparel and footwear to children in need. The Sunday morning rides are being held at StarCycle’s locations in Lake Oswego and Beaverton.

Several venues are holding Mother’s Day brunches including Norse Hall, Brix Tavern and Ponzi Vineyards.

For more information on all the events listed, check out the FOX 12 event calendar, which is constantly updated with local happenings.

