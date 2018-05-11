Crime Stoppers offering reward in 2015 Gresham deadly shooting

Crime Stoppers of Oregon and the Gresham Police Department are seeking more information on a 2015 deadly shooting of a 25-year-old man.

On May 11, 2015, officers responded to the report of a shooting at a home located at 1815 Northwest 7th Place around 11:21 p.m. When officers arrived on scene, they found Erick Austin Carnegie dead in the street near the home.

A witness told police that while Carnegie was walking up to the home, two suspects approached him from behind and forced him inside the home. Police said there was a medical marijuana growing operation at the home.

Police said Carnegie was shot in the home, and then the suspects got into a vehicle parked on the street and drove away.

Detectives believe the suspects may have been in the neighborhood for some time before the shooting.

One suspect is described as a black man in his mid-20s, light-skinned, 6 feet tall, with a skinny build, wearing a dark-colored hoody, with a bandana covering his face, and black shoes. Police said this was the suspect armed with a handgun.

The second suspect is described as a black man, unknown age, dark-skinned, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 160 to 170 pounds, with a goatee, two inch Afro, and was wearing a burgundy sweatshirt. Police said this suspect was armed with a Taser.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest.

Submit an anonymous tip:

Visit the App Store and download P3 Tips to submit secure and anonymous tips.

Online at https://www.p3tips.com/823

Call 503-823-HELP (4357)

For more information visit: http://www.crimestoppersoforegon.com

