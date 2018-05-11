Meet Poison Waters: MORE gets to know Portland’s famous drag queen

This Sunday, MORE is celebrating moms at Portland Monthly’s Woman Up! Mother’s Day Race.

The event’s emcees are MORE’s Molly Riehl and Portland’s drag queen extraordinaire, Poison Waters.

Molly gets to know her famous and fabulous co-emcee at the historic Darcelle’s.

Poison told Molly her job is so fun with the positive crowds that come in for drag shows.

As for when she feels most glamorous, Poison said it's as simple for her as a smile.

For more information on Portland Monthly Magazine’s Woman Up festival, visit https://womanup.pdxmonthly.com/sunday.

