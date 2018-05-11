Chef Matt Sigler serves up nostalgia and brunch pasta at Il Solito

Has taking a bite of delicious food ever triggered a happy memory for you?

That’s the kind of experience Chef Matt Sigler wants you to have when you eat at his new restaurant Il Solito.

MORE’s Molly Riehl goes downtown to find out how Chef Sigler is making meals into special memories.

Then, Chef Sigler, known for his handmade pasta, shows Molly the newest item on his brunch menu: pasta.

I am 110% behind the new brunch trend Chef Matt Sigler is rolling out this weekend at Il Solito: Pasta. See how this cheesy bite of morning comfort is made this morning on MORE #PDXeats pic.twitter.com/Kx3yX7B7F5 — Molly Riehl (@MollyRiehl) May 11, 2018

Il Solito is located at 627 Southwest Washington Street. Check out the menu and more at IlSolitoPortland.com.

