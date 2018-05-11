Sheriff: Woman who critically injured roommate arrested after 5-hour standoff in Aloha

A woman who critically injured her roommate was arrested after a standoff lasting five hours in Aloha, according to deputies.

Emergency crews responded to reports of an assault at an apartment complex on the 2800 block of Southwest 185th Avenue at 8:47 a.m. Friday. A 62-year-old man was found in an apartment with severe injuries.

Deputies learned the suspect was the man’s roommate, 34-year-old Michel Roper. Roper had barricaded herself inside the apartment.

She injured both of the victim’s eyes and his reproductive organs. Investigators also said she injured the victim so badly that he will not be able to see again.

Deputies said they were able to establish “intermittent” communication with the suspect, but she stopped responding as the incident progressed.

The Tactical Negotiations Team and Crisis Negotiation Unit were called to the scene to negotiate with the suspect.

Nearby apartments were evacuated during the standoff.

Wanted woman connected to a “violent assault” from this morning is barricaded inside Aloha Crest Apartments. Victim is in hospital, no word on his condition. SWAT & negotiators trying to resolve this peacefully. #fox12 pic.twitter.com/gQ20RlXSjU — Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) May 11, 2018

Shortly after 2:30 p.m., tactical officers went into the home and detained Roper. She was not injured.

FOX 12 spoke to a neighbor who was there during the standoff who told us the whole thing was too close for comfort.

“I’m terrified I’ve been shaking all morning," the neighbor said.

Roper was booked into the Washington County Jail on the charge of second-degree assault. Deputies said additional charges are possible.

Roper had previously pleaded guilty to an assault charge and she claimed she was mentally unstable at that time.

No other details were released about the investigation.

