Murder suspect identified after 73-year-old woman found dead in Tualatin home

A 73-year-old woman was found dead inside a Tualatin home, another man found injured and a murder suspect is in custody, according to police.

Officers responded to a report of an assault on the 17000 block of Southwest Shawnee Trail at 10:56 p.m. Thursday.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a 47-year-old man with injuries described as serious. A 73-year-old woman was then found dead inside the home.

Police said the woman appeared to have suffered from “homicidal violence.”

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment. An update on his condition was not available Friday.

The suspect was found inside the home and taken into custody. He was identified Friday night as 40-year-old Michael Stuart Ross of Tualatin.

Neighbors told FOX 12 that the suspect was related to the victims. They also said the people who lived here were quiet and have few visitors.

"What did you know about the family that lived right there? Virtually nothing. I didn't even know their names. Very quiet people, they kept to themselves," neighbor Bob Peterson said.

He said last night he noticed police but didn't think anything of it.

"No sirens, no excessive noise so I thought something happened maybe a medical emergency they were taking care of it. So I went back to sleep and I woke up this morning about 7 I saw crime scene tape," Peterson said.

Another neighbor told FOX 12 that this type of violence is rare in the close-knit community.

"We try to take care of one another and look after one another," Dennis Martalla said.

Ross was booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of murder and attempted murder.

The names of the victims were not released Friday. Police have not said yet how the woman died or how the other man was injured.

Investigators do not believe there is any threat to the public in connection with this case.

The Washington County Major Crimes Team is continuing to investigate.

