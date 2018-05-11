Deputies: Woman, 20, at large after shooting man in Beaverton

The Washington County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 20-year-old Asian woman with long dark hair after deputies say she shot a 56-year-old man in Beaverton.

The man, a father of three, called 911 after he was shot. Neighbors say he was yelling in pain when an ambulance arrived to rush him to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff's office does not know the extent of the man's injuries but said he had to undergo surgery Friday evening.

The woman is at large, and law enforcement, including three K-9 officers, searched the area near the 8600 block of Southwest Muledeer Drive immediately after the shooting.

Area schools were briefly placed in a lockout.

Shooter at large in Beaverton - K9 teams out here searching near SW Marcile & Muledeer Dr. #fox12 pic.twitter.com/Y70IT2EXlE — Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) May 11, 2018

About a half-hour later, deputies ended their search in Beaverton's Sexton Mountain neighborhood and the lockouts were lifted.

The woman has not been found and deputies continue to search in other areas. The relationship between the man and the woman is not clear.

Cameron Monfared, a young man who lives near where the shooting occurred, said the man who was shot is kind and has no enemies, to his knowledge.

"[He's] a really nice guy, no reason for him to have enemies," Monfared said. "This situation is kinda crazy, makes me feel jittered that this would happen in my neighborhood."

Members of the sheriff's office Violent Crimes Unit are investigating. They're asking anyone with additional information about this case to call their non-emergency dispatch line at 503-629-0111.

