Man says damaged foliage, flower pots in Albany was his fault

Police say a man who caused at least $5,500 dollars in damages to planters, flower pots and newly planted trees in downtown Albany has turned himself in.

According to officers, Nicholas Randklev, 29, admitted to officers Friday morning that he vandalized the property.

He says he came into the station after he saw his photo and learned about the department’s investigation on social media.

Randklev was interviewed by police, arrested and issued a citation for criminal mischief in the first degree, according to officers.

The department said Thursday that Randklev, not yet identified, had been seen on multiple video surveillance systems causing the damages. Police shared stills of the footage and asked for the public’s help finding him.

Members of the Albany Downtown Association were offering a $700 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the suspect.

