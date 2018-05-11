Kelso teen sentenced to juvenile detention for shooting death of friend

A 13-year-old boy who was convicted of second-degree manslaughter for the shooting death of his friend near Kelso has been sentenced to five months in a juvenile detention center.

Dawson Dunn was sentenced Friday. He was convicted last month.

Dunn was arrested in November 2017. The previous month, he shot 13-year-old Edgar Vazquez with a shotgun at a home on the 1500 block of Carroll Road. Vazquez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dunn called 911 and later told detectives he had fired the shotgun before that day and he did not intend to shoot Vazquez, saying it was an accident and he was “messing around,” according to court documents.

Dunn told deputies he had checked the shotgun, racked the action and saw a round eject. He racked the action a second time and believed it was empty when he pointed it at Vazquez and pulled the trigger, according to investigators.

Along with 12 months in a juvenile detention center, Dunn was also sentenced to 12 months probation and 60 hours of community service.

“I’m so sorry he died that day and I’ll never forgive myself,” Dunn said in court Friday. “I’ll never forget my best friend.”

Family members of Vazquez also spoke in court.

“It is impossible to put into words how the death of Edgar will impact my life. No words to describe the pain, anger and despair I felt when Edgar was killed,” his grandmother said.

